KOOSKIA — Square dance lessons from the Mountain Dewers Square Dance Club members start Thursday, Sept. 15, 7-9 p.m., at the Clearwater Valley Middle School and will continue each Thursday thereafter except Thanksgiving until mid-December. This is a family-friendly activity for ages 10 and above. Suggested donation per lesson is $3 for adults and $1 for youth 18 and younger accompanied by an adult. Contact Adam Izbicki at 208-512-2289.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments