KOOSKIA — Square dance lessons from the Mountain Dewers Square Dance Club members start Thursday, Sept. 15, 7-9 p.m., at the Clearwater Valley Middle School and will continue each Thursday thereafter except Thanksgiving until mid-December. This is a family-friendly activity for ages 10 and above. Suggested donation per lesson is $3 for adults and $1 for youth 18 and younger accompanied by an adult. Contact Adam Izbicki at 208-512-2289.
