RIGGINS — The annual Salmon River Art Guild show and sale is set for Riggins, 121 S. Lodge St. (Behind the Chevron, Oct 1 and 2.
The judge this year is Valeria Yost of Clearwater. A fine art, and an artisan gift shop will also be available. The event is set for Saturday, Oct 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., MT. Free admission.
