RIGGINS — The annual Salmon River Art Guild show and sale is set for Riggins, 121 S. Lodge St. (Behind the Chevron, Oct 1 and 2.

The judge this year is Valeria Yost of Clearwater. A fine art, and an artisan gift shop will also be available. The event is set for Saturday, Oct 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., MT. Free admission.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments