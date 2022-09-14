RIGGINS — The Salmon River Art Guild (SRAG) Regional Art Show and Sale is set for Oct. 1 and 2. Artists are invited to enter their works.

Entries will be accepted Friday, Sept. 30, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT, noon to 4 p.m. MT, at the Riggins Community Center, 121 S. Lodge St, (behind the Chevron station). More than $1,000 will be awarded. Categories are: oil/acrylic, watercolor/water media, other (pastel, drawing, etc.), sculpture and photography. Artist must be 18 or older. There is an entry fee of $10 per entry with a limit of eight. Work must have been completed in the last two years.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments