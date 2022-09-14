RIGGINS — The Salmon River Art Guild (SRAG) Regional Art Show and Sale is set for Oct. 1 and 2. Artists are invited to enter their works.
Entries will be accepted Friday, Sept. 30, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT, noon to 4 p.m. MT, at the Riggins Community Center, 121 S. Lodge St, (behind the Chevron station). More than $1,000 will be awarded. Categories are: oil/acrylic, watercolor/water media, other (pastel, drawing, etc.), sculpture and photography. Artist must be 18 or older. There is an entry fee of $10 per entry with a limit of eight. Work must have been completed in the last two years.
