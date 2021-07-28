RIGGINS — Salmon River High School’s class of 1971 will hold their 50th class reunion Saturday, July 31. Dinner mixer will start at 6 p.m. MST with a roast pig dinner by Tim Heath at 7 p.m., with Bill’s jambalaya and desserts. The dinner will be held at Bill Spickelmire’s new house (Joe and Venice Medley’s former home) at 7386 95 South (CCC Camp corner). For questions, call Bill at 208-867-5814. Bring chairs, coolers and beverages (water, lemonade and iced-tea provided).
