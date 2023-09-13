McCALL — Niki (Carlson) Greig and Shannon (Vander Esch) Bolopue grew up together in Riggins and graduated from Salmon River High School in 2002.
They attended the same church, played on the same school sports teams and served in student body government together. Greig was the student body president and Bolopue was the vice president.
After high school, they remained close and were roommates while attending college in Lewiston.
As they began building their lives after college, as often happens, they grew apart and didn’t see each other as often as they would have liked.
Greig now lives in White Bird and Bolopue lives in New Meadows. They both have busy lives with their families and children.
But sometimes, when we least expect it, this small world we live in has a way of bringing us together in the most unexpected ways.
Greig and Bolopue both delivered baby girls within an hour of each other at St. Luke’s McCall Medical Center on June 30 of this year. Bolopue delivered her daughter, Katie Jo, at 3:17 a.m. and Greig delivered her daughter, Garrity Mae, at 4:15 a.m.
Dr. Maureen “Mo” (FitzMaurice) Ferguson, St. Luke’s Clinic – Payette Lakes Family Medicine, a Grangeville High School graduate, delivered both newborns.
“It was pretty cool and special having Dr. Ferguson deliver our babies since we all grew up in Idaho County,” Bolopue said.
They were aware that they were both pregnant, as they ran into each other during a prenatal doctor’s appointment at St. Luke’s family medicine clinic in McCall. Their due dates were a couple of weeks apart, so didn’t think much about it.
Turns out Bolopue delivered early, and Greig was late, leading them to deliver on the same day.
Bolopue said she was aware there was another woman in labor at the hospital that morning.
“It made me wonder if it was Niki, so I texted her, and found out she was across the hallway,” Bolopue said.
The childhood friends were able to connect after delivering their daughters later in the day.
“It was really special that we had our babies on the same day. Made even more special that we both had girls,” Greig said.
Greig and Bolopue always had a special connection when they were growing up, now they have two new reasons to celebrate their friendship as they raise their own families.
Katie Jo Bolopue, parents Shannon and James, joins big sisters Faith (2 years old) and Claire (12 years old). Garrity Mae Greig, parents Niki and Wyatt, joins big brothers Ryder (11 years old) and Colt (12 years old).
