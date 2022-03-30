Lucy Smither, Theresa Ledgerwood and Raney Walters photo

(L-R) Salmon River High School BPA participants Lucy Smither, Theresa Ledgerwood and Raney Walters.

 Contributed photo

RIGGINS — Salmon River High School students in Riggins recently participated in the regional and state BPA (Business Professionals of America) competitions and conferences.

At regionals, Lucy Smither participated in Fundamentals Word Processing, placing 8th; Raney Walters- Business Law and Ethics; Theresa Ledgerwood- Fundamental Spreadsheet Applications, placed 2nd. The trio placed second in Administrative Support Team, qualifying for state competition.

At state, the team placed 6th but did not qualify for nationals.

