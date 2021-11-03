KAMIAH — St. Catherine’s annual fall dinner and bazaar is set for Sunday, Nov. 14, at the parish hall, 7th and Idaho streets, in Kamiah. The doors will open at 11:30 a.m. for those interested in playing Bingo or viewing the items in the silent auction and country store. This annual fund-raising event is coordinated by St. Catherine’s Altar Society. Look for more information next week.
