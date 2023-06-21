Luke Stubbers – valedictorian, basketball four years, drama four years, Academic Bowl two years, student government two years, 80 hours of Apostolic Service Certificate of Appreciation, Idaho Opportunity State Scholarship of $3,500, Vandal Summit New Academic Scholarship of $4,500 (renewable for four years), and The Patriot Award (goes to the senior we can always rely on to work hard in all academic areas. His/her strong work ethic is a great example for all students).

Cody Wassmuth – salutatorian, basketball four years, drama four years, Academic Bowl four years, student government three years, 80 hours of Apostolic Service Certificate of Appreciation, Cottonwood Lion’s Club Citizenship Award with scholarship of $50, Purple cord from the Students for Life of America for being a Pro-Life Patriot, and The Excelsior Award, the highest school award overall (this student is the most balanced intellectually, spiritually, apostolically and humanly).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.