Luke Stubbers – valedictorian, basketball four years, drama four years, Academic Bowl two years, student government two years, 80 hours of Apostolic Service Certificate of Appreciation, Idaho Opportunity State Scholarship of $3,500, Vandal Summit New Academic Scholarship of $4,500 (renewable for four years), and The Patriot Award (goes to the senior we can always rely on to work hard in all academic areas. His/her strong work ethic is a great example for all students).
Cody Wassmuth – salutatorian, basketball four years, drama four years, Academic Bowl four years, student government three years, 80 hours of Apostolic Service Certificate of Appreciation, Cottonwood Lion’s Club Citizenship Award with scholarship of $50, Purple cord from the Students for Life of America for being a Pro-Life Patriot, and The Excelsior Award, the highest school award overall (this student is the most balanced intellectually, spiritually, apostolically and humanly).
Torry Chmelik – basketball four years, drama four years, Academic Bowl two years, 80 hours of Apostolic Service Certificate of Appreciation, University of Idaho Vandal Excellence scholarship of $3,000, and Idaho County Light and Power scholarship of $750.
Makayla Rose – Basketball one year, drama four years, Academic Bowl four years, student government two years, Volleyball four years, 80 hours of Apostolic Service Certificate of Appreciation; recipient of the Blessed Carlo Acutis Distinguished Graduate Award, Purple cord from the Students for Life of America for being a Pro-Life Patriot. Rose will be serving in the United States Air Force as an Aerospace Propulsion Specialist. For serving in the Air Force, she will receive fully paid college tuition through the G.I. Bill, along with $4,500 a year for tuition assistance and acceptance into the Community College of the Air Force where she can earn an Associate in Applied Science. St. John Bosco Award (goes to the senior who is always pleasant, in both good times and bad. This is the senior who displays the best overall attitude).
Clay Weckman – basketball four years, drama three years, Academic Bowl two years, student government one year, football four years, 80 hours of Apostolic Service Certificate of Appreciation Idaho Opportunity State Scholarship of $3,500, and Vandal Merit New Academic Achievement Scholarship of $1,000.
