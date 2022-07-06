COTTONWOOD — St. John Bosco Academy (SJBA) principal James Hickel announced at the end of May that he will not renew his contract for the 2022-23 school year.
“I am leaving Saint John Bosco Academy in good hands in order to help new Catholic Classical High Schools get started and share the virtues, best practices, and successes I have experienced at St. John Bosco Academy with other new schools,” said Hickel.
Hickel has been assigned as the first headmaster at Chesterton High School Academy in Orlando. While taking on a new leadership role at Chesterton he is simultaneously helping two networks of schools in an advisory position. One of the networks is the Chesterton Schools and the other is Pope John Paul II Institute for the foundation of new Catholic schools. He will also continue as an advisor to Coeur du Christ High School Academy in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, as well.
“Mr. Hickel came to SJBA in 2013 and promised to help our school succeed. He is a man of his word. Our school increased in both measurable and immeasurable ways under his leadership. He can continue to help Catholic Classical Education and will touch many more lives and souls if he leaves here. We would be selfish to hold him back,” said Amy Gorges, admin assistant for the school.
“I hope to visit SJBA often as well,” said Hickel. “The Bosco Method of education that I studied and learned at SJBA is, in my view, the best model for Catholic education in the future. I am excited to share this method with other groups throughout the country. Until now, SJBA is the best school I have ever been associated with. SJBA is truly a jewel in the midst of a fantastic community.”
The St. John Bosco Board of Directors is currently seeking a qualified applicant to fill the position.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.