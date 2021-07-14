COTTONWOOD — St. John Bosco Academy in Cottonwood recently renewed its accreditation, as well as gained an additional accreditation.

The school renewed accreditation through Cognia (formerly AdvancEd), which they have held since 2007. This accreditation certifies that the school meets State of Idaho requirements. It also allows the school to award diplomas to graduates which certify they met Idaho state graduation requirements. In addition to the accreditation through Cognia, the school recently gained accreditation through the Western Catholic Education Association (WCEA). This group accredits Catholic schools in the state of Idaho, and certifies that St. John Bosco Academy maintains an authentic Catholic identity as a private school within the Diocese of Boise.

For information about the school, visit johnbosco.org.

