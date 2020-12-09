COTTONWOOD — Three St. John Bosco (SJB) Academy students were happily surprised to see their artwork appear in The Idaho Catholic Register last month.
The occasion was the annual Thanksgiving contest for the newspaper.
“I gave them time to draw during our religion class,” said SJB fifth/sixth grade teacher Michael Rehder. “They had time to think about what they were really grateful for this year and then express those thanksgivings through art.”
Rehder graduated from Summit Academy, now renamed St. John Bosco, in 2012.
“It made me so happy that faith and school were some of their priorities for this contest,” he added. “During this crazy year, I am also thankful for St. John Bosco, its Christ-centered mission, and all of my awesome students!”
Winners from SJB are fifth graders Brianna Nuxoll (first place), Pierce Frei (second place), and Madeline Wassmuth (third place).
Nuxoll drew a photo depicting her thankfulness for God, faith, her family and friends. Frei drew a picture of SJB Academy and expressed being thankful for his school, family and friends. Wassmuth’s picture showed her gratefulness for religion, the world and good friends.
“I’m very proud of my artistic fifth graders!” Rehder smiled. “Go, Patriots!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.