COTTONWOOD — St. John Bosco Academy invites the public to a talent show Monday, Jan. 31. 2:15 p.m., celebrating its namesake’s feast day. The feast of St. John Bosco commemorates the anniversary of his death in 1888. During his life in Italy, St. John Bosco did street performances of juggling and magic tricks, which drew in crowds of children. He always prayed with the children before and after each show to encourage them in their faith.
