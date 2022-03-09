KEUTERVILLE —Following a two-year hiatus, the St. Mary’s/Holy Cross dinner is back. The 44th annual dinner and prize drawing is Sunday, March 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Keuterville Hall.
Roast beef, ham, real mashed potatoes and gravy top the menu with green beans, fruit, coleslaw, and homemade rolls, as well as assorted desserts rounding out the meal will be served. Bingo will be played all day on the stage. The raffle drawing for 25 prizes will begin at 4 p.m. This year you can have several chances to win $100, $75, and $50 cash prizes. Buy a raffle ticket from any St. Mary’s/Holy Cross parishioner. Meal cost for adults is $12; $6 for grades K-6; preschoolers eat for free.
In 1997, Holy Cross became a chapel taken care of by the priests of St. Mary’s parish in Cottonwood. Today, the historic building is used for weddings and funerals and special occasions throughout the year. There is a Sunday evening Mass at 7 p.m. throughout the summers, starting Memorial Day and running through Labor Day. The fundraiser helps maintain the church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.