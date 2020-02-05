KEUTERVILLE -- The 43rd annual Keuterville Holy Cross dinner is set for Sunday, Feb. 9, taking place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Keuterville Hall.
Roast beef, ham, real mashed potatoes and gravy top the menu with green beans, fruit, tossed salad, and delicious homemade rolls; with assorted desserts rounding out the meal. Bingo games will be played all day on the stage, and the raffle drawing for 23 prizes will begin at 4 p.m. You can buy a raffle ticket from any St. Mary’s/Holy Cross parishioner.
In 1997, Holy Cross became a chapel, taken care of by Cottonwood’s St. Mary’s residing priest. Today, the historic building is used for weddings, funerals and special occasions throughout the year. They have held Sunday evening Mass at 7 p.m. there throughout the summer; starting Memorial Day and running through Labor Day.
The church has ornate antique altars, made in Germany and shipped to Idaho, which carry parishoners back to the era of their grandparents. Some say sitting in the pews gives one a sense of connecting to the past, when previous generations valued quality and craftsmanship.
Since Holy Cross is now a chapel, this annual fund-raiser helps fund the maintenance of this treasured piece of history.
Dinner prices are adults - $9; grades 1-6, $4; and kindergarten/preschool – free.
