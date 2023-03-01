KEUTERVILLE — St. Mary’s / Holy Cross parish will host their 45th annual dinner March 19.
Come March, those driving by can count on the scents of roast beef, ham, homemade potatoes, rolls and desserts wafting from the Keuterville Hall. This year the tradition continues Sunday, March 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Keuterville is a small community with a rich history, tucked away in the foothills of Cottonwood Butte. Holy Cross Chapel was the first Catholic Church on the Camas Prairie. Building began in 1885 and finished in 1886, the first structure measuring 26 x 36 feet and 16 feet high. Having a Catholic parish in the area enticed many Catholic German farmers to immigrate to the area from the Midwest states.
Initially the church was a Jesuit mission called “St. Peter’s”. When the bishop at the time blessed the new building, it became “Sacred Heart Church”. In 1897, a second church was built but burned down May 1911. The same year, the dedicated parishioners built a third building, which is the current church we use today. When it came time to bless the new church, the bishop claimed there were too many Sacred Heart Churches in the diocese, and renamed the church “Holy Cross”.
In 1997 Holy Cross parish combined with St. Mary’s parish of Cottonwood, in order to share the same priest. Today, the beautiful historic building is used for weddings, funerals and special occasions throughout the year. We have been very blessed in recent years to have 7:00 Sunday evening Mass throughout the summer, starting Memorial Day and running through Labor Day. One-hundred-twelve years later, Keuterville residents and other parishioners from across the Prairie enjoy using the old church. They appreciate the beauty of the antique altars which were made in Germany and shipped to Idaho. Sitting in the pews gives you a sense of a more ornate era of quality craftsmanship.
On March 19, meet up with some friends, play Bingo, win a raffle prize, and enjoy a homemade dinner. Cost for adults is $13; grades K-six, $6; preschool, free.
