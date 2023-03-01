KEUTERVILLE — St. Mary’s / Holy Cross parish will host their 45th annual dinner March 19.

Come March, those driving by can count on the scents of roast beef, ham, homemade potatoes, rolls and desserts wafting from the Keuterville Hall. This year the tradition continues Sunday, March 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

