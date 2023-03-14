KEUTERVILLE — St. Mary’s/Holy Cross parish will host their 45th annual dinner Sunday, March 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost for adults for the full dinner, dessert and beverage is $13; grades K-six, $6; preschool, free. See next week’s paper for more details.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments