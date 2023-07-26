COTTONWOOD — St. Mary’s Health will offer $25 sports physicals for incoming 7th, 9th, and 11th graders. All proceeds from each physical will be donated back to the child’s school.
Forms can be found on our website at https://smh-cvh.org/forms/ or picked up at the front desk of each clinic and require a parent’s signature. No appointment necessary. This is set for Tuesday, Aug. 1, 5-6:30 p.m.
