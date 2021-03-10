Friends of Don Brown are invited to a “Get Yer’ Green-on Pub Crawl” memorial tribute for Brown on St. Patrick’s Day, Wednesday, March 17. The crawl will travel by bus beginning at The Hub in Kamiah at 3:30 p.m., continue to stops in Stites and Kooskia, and return to The Hub. Some bus tickets are still available. Inquire at The Hub for availability. From 8 to 10 p.m., there will be live music, goodies, a surprise drawing and more at The Hub. Brown died Nov. 30, 2020. He was a founding member of the Die Hard Sports Association, and an avid supporter of involving local youth and adults in outdoor sports. For information, call Dona Brown at 702-596-9840.

