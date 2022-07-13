KAMIAH — The Central Idaho Quilter’s annual quilt show is fast approaching. In conjunction with the Kamiah Community BBQ Days during Labor Day, Sept. 3-4, the show will be at St. Catherine’s Church on Idaho Street in Kamiah. Entries will be accepted on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 5-7 p.m.; and Thursday, Sept. 1, 9-10 a.m.
All quilters are invited to show one or more quilts for a judged show this year. Organizers stress the time is now to start a project or finish one already in progress.
Entry blanks are available at the Kamiah Library, Freedom Northwest Credit Union and the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce web site (www.kamiahchamber.com). For information: Lou Sawyer, 208-935-5437, or Sandie Daeges, 208-816-6796.
