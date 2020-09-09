KAMIAH -- The Idaho Department of Lands sold a timber sale on Thursday, Sept. 3, at Kamiah. Glenwood 120 Cedar, located 10 miles northeast of Kamiah, was sold to IFG Timber LLC. The estimated 2,955 MBF was sold for an average price $641 per MBF for cedar and $212 per MBF for non-cedar. Proceeds will benefit the Public Schools endowment.
