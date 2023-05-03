GRANGEVILLE — After six years at the helm of Hope Center, Kelly Turney has stepped down. New director is Renee Stevens of Grangeville. To contact the Hope Center, call 208-983-0093 in Grangeville; or 208-935-0376 in Kamiah. Hope Center board of directors are chair Arne Walker, vice-chair Wendy Wonderlich, secretary Julie Church, Sherry Kinnick and Bob Turney. See www/hopecenterid.org; email hopepc@camasnet.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.