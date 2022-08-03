GRANGEVILLE — With a background in ministry and serving others, Michael Stevens was already open to the idea of missions.
“We had thought of many places,” he said of him and his wife, Caitlyn. “Israel was not one of them.”
However, when the Stevens’ were asked to pray for the nation and Israel and asked that the Lord align their hearts with the country, the seeds were planted. Those seeds were watered when he was approached by ALACCA Bible Camp about accompanying a group on a trip to Israel, all expenses paid.
The couple spoke at an Encouragers meeting in Grangeville last month.
The Stevens’ had met at ALACCA and have personal ties to the Harpster camp, but Michael knew he could not make the trip without Caitlyn.
Within a day or two, her expenses were completely covered, as well.
They set out on their journey in February, which ended with them at the Jerusalem House of Prayer for All Nations.
“We discovered we share a similar heart and vision for prayer and worship,” he said.
Following the trip and two months of prayer, seeking counsel and contemplating they made the decision to follow their calling and go to Israel. Following a visit with Caitlyn’s family on the East Coast, they will make their move and a 27-month commitment to All Nations.
The Stevens’ are responsible for raising their own support for their endeavor and are asking for prayer and donations for their journey.
“As of right now, we do not know exactly what we will be doing, but Caitlyn will probably be involved in office work and me in technology work,” Michael explained. “We will also be in prayer: All Nations has offered continuous prayer for God’s plan for the past 35 years and we will be honored to be a part of that.”
Caitlyn said witnessing God’s love will be part of their ministry; however, Israel rules are quite strict for any type of missionary work.
“We plan to work with children and also build relationships,” she said.
The couple plans to learn Hebrew as best they can and perhaps Arabic.
“It will be a challenge,” Michael said. He reported Israel is less than 2% Christian with more than 74% of the country identifying as Jewish with roots in Judaism. More than 17% of the country are Muslim people who practice Islam.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.