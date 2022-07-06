GRANGEVILLE — Michael and Caitlyn Stevens will share their journey from Grangeville to Israel, Thursday, July 7 at 11:30 a.m., at The Trails restaurant during the monthly Encouragers meeting.
The couple worked for Mountain View School District while completing their education degrees, and will leave for Israel in late July, where they will serve as worship and prayer leaders. Michael was technical coordinator, coach, substitute teacher, and educational aide for the district. He also served local churches as youth and worship leader. He was involved in Awaken the Dawn/Tent America in Grangeville and Lewiston, and travelled to the Philippines, Australia, and other locations while studying at University of the Nations. Caitlyn Stevens is a songwriter, artist and author, bringing to life the story of Jesus in each creation. She has created curriculum for worship schools, coordinated worship gatherings, and travelled to Brazil and other locations to share the gospel . She is graduated with a bachelor's degree in education studies and has served MVSD as a Title One teacher and aide.
