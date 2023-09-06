GRANGEVILLE – Encouragers will meet Thursday, Sep. 7, at 11:30 a.m., at The Trails in Grangeville. Renee Stevens, new director of Hope Center will share. The no-host Encouragers luncheon is at 101 E. Main.
Born in Zaire, Stevens grew up overseas as a missionary kid. She went to college in Western Washington near her sister Linda. She met her husband, Fred, at Northwest University and they were married in July of 1988. They moved to Grangeville in 2006 with four children, Warren, Michael, Rachael and Clarissa Stevens. Their oldest, Sarah Musick, and her family followed them here and eventually, her mom and dad, Dick and Dee Lasse, joined them.
Stevens homeschooled the children and spent years involved in 4-H due to her love of animals, particularly horses. They’ve never regretted the move and have made many lifelong friends over the years.
Once the kids were older, she took on various jobs including work as a Community Health Worker for St. Mary’s and a financial advisor with Syringa. Most recently she has become the Hope Center director, serving Grangeville and Kamiah, and she said she is excited about the possibilities ahead. The Stevens’ recently sold their home in the country and built in town close to family. They now have four grandchildren and are anticipating the addition of two more any day. They recently launched GHOP, the Grangeville House of Prayer, and are looking forward to all God has in store for them in this new season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.