The old school gave the current class a run for their money Saturday, March 5, St. John Bosco alumni game in Cottonwood. Former patriots competed against the current basketball teams in a women’s and a men’s game. In the women’s game, the girls overcame the alumni, 55-3. For the men’s game, the alumni were victorious against the boys, 52-61.

