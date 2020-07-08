STITES – The annual Stites Day celebration will be Saturday, July 11. The Firehouse Breakfast will be at city hall 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. The parade begins at 10 a.m. on the West and North streets. Parade entry sheets are available at Stites Grocery. Firehot burgers will be available at city hall starting at noon. Kids’ games will be at the park. Raffle prizes include Crafty camping tables, police light bar and 50-50 raffle tickets. Fire Captain Fill the Boot Challenge will be held. Those wanting to be a vender at the event, call 208-926-7121 or 208-935-5810.
Rey and Eve Mireles are this year’s grand marshals. This year’s event is held in tribute to all firefighters and EMS workers.
