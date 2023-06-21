STITES — Stites Days will be held July 7-8, Friday and Saturday, with Steve and Sheryl Shilling as the grand marshals. The theme is “Home of the Silver Dollar – best Stites Supreme on Highway 13.”
On Friday, July 7 events include nachos, Bingo and horseshoe singles in Stites Park (bring your own chairs). Saturday, July 8 events start with lawn mower races at 8 a.m. followed by the 10 a.m. Main Street parade, sign up at 9 a.m. at 104 North Street in Stites. After the parade, starting at 11 a.m. will be horseshoe doubles, egg toss, cornhole (for all ages) and a Volunteer Fire Department BBQ at Stites City Hall. At 4 p.m., raft races will be held for anyone 18 years or older. There will be 50/50 raffle tickets for sale all day for different prizes, and you do not need to be present to win. Music will be held at night.
