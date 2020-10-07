STITES -- “We want to create an attractive place for community residents and passersby to stop and to gather” said Gerry Cathey of Stites.
Construction began on a new community park at the vacant lot on the corner of Main and Bridge streets. Jason Fisher and crew poured a concrete pad and sidewalks, according to Cathey, a member of the Stites Community Park Committee. The Stites Community Center stood on the city-owned lot from the early 1960s until it was condemned and torn down in 1996, according to Cathey.
A group of community-minded Stites residents began working on the park project a year ago after pitching the park idea to Stites City Council and staff. In addition to Cathey, group members include Debbie Howard, Diane Fitting, Jerry and Trudi Morse, Lynn Churchill, Eve Mireles, along with city staff Karen Braun, Paul Jones and Mike Goodwin.
After the City of Stites provided seed money for the project, Avista Corp., Freedom Northwest Credit Union and the Valley Garden Club donated money toward the park project according to Cathey. The 50’ x 100’ park will include a 20’ x 20’ picnic shelter, Stites history interpretive signs, picnic tables, benches, a community Christmas tree and other landscaping.
An Arbor Day foundation grant will pay for the trees while Freedom Northwest will donate several metal benches. Since the city park next to the river includes a public rest room, one will not be included at the new park.
“Students from Nezperce High School will construct a metal cut-out sign identifying Stites,” said Cathey enthusiastically.
Cathey hopes the park will be an attractive addition to Stites and provide a sheltered gathering place.
