GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Centennial Library is again hosting a Story Walk. The first book is “Sparkella” and will run now through Nov. 15. The second book is “How to Catch a Turkey” and will be up from Nov. 15-30.

The Story Walk is to encourage families to get out, exercise, see the community and read a story. Start at the library and go to The Print Shop, Sissy’s Thrift, Irwin Drug, Seasons Restaurant, Farmers Insurance, Heritage Square, Ace Home Center, Lindsley’s Furniture, Northwest Insurance, Larson’s, H & R Block, Airbridge, Crema Cafe and end at Grangeville City Hall.

