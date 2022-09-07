GRANGEVILLE — Storytime is back at Grangeville Centennial Library every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Kids can participate in story, music and crafts. Today, Sept. 7, the theme is fish and on Sept. 14, the theme is ducks.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments