Two area residents were rescued, without injury, last week after one was stranded, followed by the other as he went to help.
Last Sunday, Feb. 13, Idaho County Dispatch received a call about two vehicles that were stuck in the snow on Forest Service Road 279, in a general location southwest of State Highway 14. The caller, Justin Dreadfulwater, advised his uncle Charlie Dreadfulwater had gone out about three hours earlier and had not returned. He went looking for him and became stuck, as well.
According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), Idaho County Posse members Larry McPherson, Mike McPherson and Cecil Riley responded to the area with snowmobiles. They searched into the early morning hours on Feb. 14 and were able to locate both vehicles and get both drivers out safely.
In an ICSO statement: “We wish to thank the Idaho County Posse for their quick response and dedication while volunteering their time for the citizens of Idaho County.”
