Nearly 18,500 Idaho families are receiving grants to assist with their children’s education through Governor Brad Little’s Strong Families, Strong Students (SFSS) program. Funded with $50 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars, the SFSS grants will benefit nearly 24,600 Idaho students.
Families can use the grants to purchase computer hardware and software, Internet connectivity, instructional materials, fees for specific courses, tutoring services, educational services and therapies, and license daycare during working hours. The purchases must be made through the ClassWallet online marketplace, which includes Idaho-based vendors. Purchases can occur through June 30.
Families can also use the grant for reimbursement of eligible expenses if they purchased items and received services after the state shifted to remote learning last spring in response to the pandemic. Families seeking reimbursement have until January 8, 2021 to file their claim through ClassWallet. The State Board office extended the reimbursement deadline to give families more time to gather necessary receipts. To be an eligible expense for reimbursement, the purchase and receipt of services must have occurred between March 1 and Dec. 30, 2020.
