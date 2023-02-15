GRANGEVILLE — Sts. Peter and Paul School has recently released its first-semester honor roll for 2022-2023.
3rd grade: Benjamin Cook, Billy Crowley, Liam Green, Blake Howe*, Leah Jessup, Dylan Kaplan*, Bradley Maynard, Brendan Murdock*, Cora Sonnen* and Malachi Wiltse.
4th grade: Bridgelee Adams*, Rylie Arnzen*, Harper Blewett*, Eko Davis, Mackenzie Holman*, Gage Kaschmitter*, Gwen Schaff and Cade Sewell.
5th grade: Tucker Howe*, Kayla Jessup*, Nolan McAllister, Emma Murdock* and Sawyer Wilson*.
6th grade: Cole Sonnen, Lillian Tackett, Kenzie Williams and Haidyn Wolter.
7th grade: Joseph Jessup*, Landon McAllister*, Zachary Murdock and Aubrey Schaff*.
8th grade: Vade Holes*, Mikaela Klement, Mirella Perez* and Alejandro Pineda*.
