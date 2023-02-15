GRANGEVILLE — Sts. Peter and Paul School has recently released its first-semester honor roll for 2022-2023.

3rd grade: Benjamin Cook, Billy Crowley, Liam Green, Blake Howe*, Leah Jessup, Dylan Kaplan*, Bradley Maynard, Brendan Murdock*, Cora Sonnen* and Malachi Wiltse.

