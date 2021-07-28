Numerous students at Sts. Peter and Paul School were named to the second semester honor roll for the 2020-21 school year.
In third grade, they are Radek Edwards, Tucker Howe*, Kayla Jessup*, Aubrey Maushak, Emma Murdock*, Lincoln Schaff*, Sawyer Wilson*; in fourth grade, Maggie Black*, Dax Dewey, Harlee Hansen*, Colt Schoo, Cole Sonnen, Kenzie Williams, Haidyn Wolter; in fifth grade, Malcolm Beckman, Easton Hammatt, Kade Hanson, Joe Jessup, Zachary Murdock,
Aubrey Schaff*; in sixth grade, Gavin Blewett, Alli Bransford*, Vade Holes, Callie Howe*, Presley Johnson, Kalli Klement*, Mikaela Klement, Mirella Perez*, Alejandro Pineda*, Gage Smith*; in seventh grade, Amaya Hammatt*, Madison Pardue*, Kaden Schaff*, Ila Wilkinson*, Ruby Young*; and in eighth grade, Claire Frei, Hannah Frei, Parker Garman*, Cressis Holes*, Siena Wagner and Tucker Young.
* denotes all As.
