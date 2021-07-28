Numerous students at Sts. Peter and Paul School were named to the second semester honor roll for the 2020-21 school year.

In third grade, they are Radek Edwards, Tucker Howe*, Kayla Jessup*, Aubrey Maushak, Emma Murdock*, Lincoln Schaff*, Sawyer Wilson*; in fourth grade, Maggie Black*, Dax Dewey, Harlee Hansen*, Colt Schoo, Cole Sonnen, Kenzie Williams, Haidyn Wolter; in fifth grade, Malcolm Beckman, Easton Hammatt, Kade Hanson, Joe Jessup, Zachary Murdock,

Aubrey Schaff*; in sixth grade, Gavin Blewett, Alli Bransford*, Vade Holes, Callie Howe*, Presley Johnson, Kalli Klement*, Mikaela Klement, Mirella Perez*, Alejandro Pineda*, Gage Smith*; in seventh grade, Amaya Hammatt*, Madison Pardue*, Kaden Schaff*, Ila Wilkinson*, Ruby Young*; and in eighth grade, Claire Frei, Hannah Frei, Parker Garman*, Cressis Holes*, Siena Wagner and Tucker Young.

* denotes all As.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments