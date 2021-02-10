3rd: Samuel Goeckner, Tucker Howe*, Kayla Jessup*, Luke Johnson, Emma Murdock*, Lincoln Schaff*, Sawyer Wilson*
4th: Maggie Black*, Dax Dewey, Harlee Hansen*, Colt Schoo, Cole Sonnen, Kenzie Williams, Haidyn Wolter
5th: Easton Hammatt, Joe Jessup, Zachary Murdock, Aubrey Schaff*
6th: Gavin Blewett, Alli Bransford*, Vade Holes, Callie Howe, Presley Johnson, Kalli Klement, Mikaela Klement, Mirella Perez, Alejandro Pineda*, Gage Smith*.
7th: Amaya Hammatt*, Madison Pardue*, Kaden Schaff*, Ila Wilkinson*, Ruby Young*
8th: Claire Frei, Parker Garman*, Cressis Holes, Siena Wagner, Tucker Young
* Denotes all As
