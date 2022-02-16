GRANGEVILLE — Sts. Peter & Paul School’s first-semester honor roll for 2021-2022 (*denotes all As).
Honor Roll:
3rd: Bridgelee Adams*, Rylie Arnzen*, Harper Blewett*, Eko Davis, Mackenzie Holman*, Gage Kaschmitter*, Paco Rojas, Gwen Schaff, and Cade Sewell*.
4th: Samuel Goeckner, Tucker Howe*, Kayla Jessup, Nolan McAllister, Emma Murdock*, Lincoln Schaff, and Sawyer Wilson*.
5th: Maggie Black*, Dax Dewey, Colt Schoo*, Makaya Sewell, Cole Sonnen, Lillian Tackett* Kenzie Williams*, and Haidyn Wolter*.
6th: Malcolm Beckman*, Emily Frei*, Easton Hammatt*, Joseph Jessup*, Landon McAllister, Zachary Murdock, and Aubrey Schaff*.
7th: Vade Holes, Kalli Klement, Mikaela Klement, Mirella Perez, Alejandro Pineda*, and Gage Smith*.
8th: Amaya Hammatt*, Kaden Schaff*, Ila Wilkinson*, and Ruby Young.
