GRANGEVILLE — Sts. Peter & Paul School’s first-semester honor roll for 2021-2022 (*denotes all As).

Honor Roll:

3rd: Bridgelee Adams*, Rylie Arnzen*, Harper Blewett*, Eko Davis, Mackenzie Holman*, Gage Kaschmitter*, Paco Rojas, Gwen Schaff, and Cade Sewell*.

4th: Samuel Goeckner, Tucker Howe*, Kayla Jessup, Nolan McAllister, Emma Murdock*, Lincoln Schaff, and Sawyer Wilson*.

5th: Maggie Black*, Dax Dewey, Colt Schoo*, Makaya Sewell, Cole Sonnen, Lillian Tackett* Kenzie Williams*, and Haidyn Wolter*.

6th: Malcolm Beckman*, Emily Frei*, Easton Hammatt*, Joseph Jessup*, Landon McAllister, Zachary Murdock, and Aubrey Schaff*.

7th: Vade Holes, Kalli Klement, Mikaela Klement, Mirella Perez, Alejandro Pineda*, and Gage Smith*.

8th: Amaya Hammatt*, Kaden Schaff*, Ila Wilkinson*, and Ruby Young.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments