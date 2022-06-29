Third grade: Bridgelee Adams*, Rylie Arnzen*, Harper Blewett*, Eko Davis*, Mackenzie Holman*, Gage Kaschmitter*, Paco Rojas, Gwen Schaff, Cade Sewell,

Fourth grade: Radek Edwards, Samuel Goeckner*, Tucker Howe*, Kayla Jessup*, Aubrey Maushak, Nolan McAllister*, Emma Murdock*, Lincoln Schaff*, Sawyer Wilson*.

Fifth grade:Maggie Black*, Colt Schoo, Cole Sonnen*, Lander Tackett, Lillian Tackett* Kenzie Williams, Haidyn Wolter*.

Sixth grade:Malcolm Beckman, Clayton Black, Emily Frei*, Easton Hammatt, Joseph Jessup*, Landon McAllister*, Zachary Murdock, Aubrey Schaff*.

Seventh grade: Vade Holes, Kalli Klement, Mikaela Klement, Mirella Perez, Alejandro Pineda*.

Eighth grade:Amaya Hammatt*, Kaden Schaff*, Ila Wilkinson*, Ruby Young*.

*Denotes all As

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments