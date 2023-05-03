GHS greenhouse photo

The Grangeville High School greenhouse is full of lush, green plants. These will be sold to the public May 6 and 13.

 Contributed photo

GRANGEVILLE — Locally grown and locally cared for. That’s what Grangeville High School’s vast plant sale will have to offer local residents.

“The kids have done a fantastic job, and the greenhouse is full,” said Pam Smith. Smith volunteers with GHS agricultural sciences classes in the greenhouse area, collaborating with teacher Levi Stone.

