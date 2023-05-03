GRANGEVILLE — Locally grown and locally cared for. That’s what Grangeville High School’s vast plant sale will have to offer local residents.
“The kids have done a fantastic job, and the greenhouse is full,” said Pam Smith. Smith volunteers with GHS agricultural sciences classes in the greenhouse area, collaborating with teacher Levi Stone.
Plants will be for sale at the greenhouse Saturdays May 6 and 13.
Smith said many of the plants have been started by seed and some flower baskets have been grown via purchased plant starts.
“I have a large garden, so I have saved many heirloom seeds for them to plant, and we have used additional seeds, as well,” Smith said.
Available for purchase are hanging flower baskets, small potted flowers, tomatoes, peppers and other vegetable garden starters. All money earned will go back into the ag sciences program. Money is used for supplies such as seeds and starts, containers and fertilizer.
“It’s a great program, and I really enjoy seeing the students get excited about the growth process and seeing them nurture something and have it be successful,” Smith said.
Grades nine through 12 are eligible to be in a variety of science and botany classes, as well as participate in FFA. Those with questions can contact Stone at stonel@sd244.org.
