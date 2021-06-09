GRANGEVILLE — Holy Trinity Episcopal Church of Grangeville awarded $500 scholarships to five 2021 high school graduates in Idaho County. Receiving this year’s scholarships were: Andrew Douglas, Nezperce; Kaleigh Clark, Grangeville; Devon Wentland and Chase Hunter, Weippe; and Jordyn Pottenger, Riggins.
The Holy Trinity Episcopal Church Vocational Technical Scholarship was created by the Kutner family in 1989, in memory of William Kutner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.