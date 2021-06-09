GRANGEVILLE — Holy Trinity Episcopal Church of Grangeville awarded $500 scholarships to five 2021 high school graduates in Idaho County. Receiving this year’s scholarships were: Andrew Douglas, Nezperce; Kaleigh Clark, Grangeville; Devon Wentland and Chase Hunter, Weippe; and Jordyn Pottenger, Riggins.

The Holy Trinity Episcopal Church Vocational Technical Scholarship was created by the Kutner family in 1989, in memory of William Kutner.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments