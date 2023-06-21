GRANGEVILLE — During finals week of spring semester, students in Katina Dennis’s English III class turned in scripts and presented various group projects focusing on mass hysteria. Students had just finished reading and watching The Crucible, a play by Arthur Miller, set during the Salem Witch Trials which explores the growth and ultimate injustice of mass hysteria in a community.
Students could pair up with students from another class hour and their projects could take a variety of formats: infographics, podcasts, broadcasts, and parodied music. One pair of students created an infographic on the famous hysteria incited by the radio adaptation of Orson Welles’ novel War of the Worlds. Another pair explained in a podcast how Nazis destroyed Jewish businesses and burned their synagogues during a November pogrom called Kristallnacht, The Night of Broken Glass.
Several teams broadcasted an instance of mass hysteria. One group imagined that the dance mania which infected Europe traveled to Grangeville High School and eventually spread to our community while another covered the lesser-known Hammersmith Ghost Trial where terrified residents believed paranormal creatures had attacked them. Other subjects ranged from a mild panic in 2012 predicting the end of the world coinciding with the end of the Mayan Calendar to the infamous mass suicide by members of Jim Jones’ cult in Guyana, Africa in the ’70s. Two groups used musical parodies to tackle recent examples in our country of overreaction to the Coronavirus pandemic and mass shootings in a Gas Light News Network.
These projects allowed students the freedom to choose their own topics, to effectively collaborate by accommodating the strengths and weaknesses of their partners, to synthesize material creatively into a different format, to use technology to present their ideas, troubleshooting when glitches arose, and lastly to bravely face a group of their peers during their presentation. Perhaps most importantly, students learned to critically assess the information they receive from media or individuals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.