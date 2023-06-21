Gas Light News Network broadcast photo

In a scene from a Gas Light News Network broadcast, reporter Tyler Zechmann (not shown) interviews Cutter Robinson who crouches in a tree believing himself safe from the mole people who threaten world domination.

 Free Press / Lynette Lothspeich

GRANGEVILLE — During finals week of spring semester, students in Katina Dennis’s English III class turned in scripts and presented various group projects focusing on mass hysteria. Students had just finished reading and watching The Crucible, a play by Arthur Miller, set during the Salem Witch Trials which explores the growth and ultimate injustice of mass hysteria in a community.

Students could pair up with students from another class hour and their projects could take a variety of formats: infographics, podcasts, broadcasts, and parodied music. One pair of students created an infographic on the famous hysteria incited by the radio adaptation of Orson Welles’ novel War of the Worlds. Another pair explained in a podcast how Nazis destroyed Jewish businesses and burned their synagogues during a November pogrom called Kristallnacht, The Night of Broken Glass.

