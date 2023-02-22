GRANGEVILLE — Forty-five Grangeville High School Business Computers students in Mr. Bruce Wassmuth’s class recently earned Microsoft Office Certifications in Word. The students will also certify in Excel and PowerPoint during the second semester.
“GHS has recently articulated dual credit with the University of Idaho where students who earn all three certifications at GHS have an opportunity to register and receive three college credits from the U of I,” Wassmuth said.
Students who earned certification are (photo one above): Fourth Hour (back, L-R) Laura Nelson, Riley Wimer, Sawyer Astle, Carter Mundt, Nathan Bryant, Brayden Nunnally, Jessica Ottowa and (front, L-R) Nicole Spets, Kira Bentley, Dean Grogan, Zak Roach, Tristen Beeson, Elise Beman, Ruby Young, Kylie Rasmussen and William Patten; (photo two above) Sixth Hour: (L-R) Bella Matalamaki, Karissa Lamb, AJ Rose, Talyia Zechmann, Brayden Johnson, Ila Wilkinson, Neveah Russell, Ayden Arnett, Madison Pardue, Koby Beach and Isabelle Jackson; and (photo three above) Seventh Hour (Top) Gavin Askew; (middle, L-R) Ariana Davidson, Parker Garman, Sam Green, Leelan Orford, Jaden Lagarreta, Wayne Ash, Trevor Early; and (front, L-R) Johnathan Reeves, Kaleia Tomlinson, Hannah Frei, Breanna Spencer, Dusty Bashaw, Emree Beeson, Caryss Barger, Madilyn Lindsey, Emma Nadiger and Vivian Pierce.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.