GRANGEVILLE — Forty-five Grangeville High School Business Computers students in Mr. Bruce Wassmuth’s class recently earned Microsoft Office Certifications in Word. The students will also certify in Excel and PowerPoint during the second semester.

“GHS has recently articulated dual credit with the University of Idaho where students who earn all three certifications at GHS have an opportunity to register and receive three college credits from the U of I,” Wassmuth said.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments