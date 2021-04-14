GRANGEVILLE — Did you enjoy some spiced tea in Bhutan? Hear a tale from the Netherlands? Listen to a beret donned Frenchman? If not, you may have missed out on the recent “World’s Fair.”
A group of home and private schooled students recently presented their country’s projects at the annual event held March 23 at Centennial Evangelical Free Church.
“I chose Bhutan because I don’t think anyone has presented on this country before,” said Maggie Foster. “Also, they are considered to have the most beautiful queen.” Beauty aside, Foster also learned a variety of trivia and facts on the Central Asian country, as did each student on their respective countries.
“I thought the Newgrange tomb in Ireland was really interesting,” said Kaylyn Ahrens. The passage tomb in the Boyne Valley is 5,200 years old and is made of 97 large kerbstones.
Elijah Rauzi said he is interested in the history and government of France, and enjoyed learning more about a country he previously did not know a lot about.“One interesting fact is, the state of Texas is larger than the entire country of France,” he said.
Gabe Sherrer was interested to learn Greece has more than 6,000 islands, “But only 227 are inhabited,” he said.
“Spain has the largest production of olive oil – even more than Italy, which is where we typically think olive oil is produced,” said Liam Castricum.
“Brazil has a large rain forest,” said Alieyah Paradis, who memorized a variety of facts on the country.
Students made presentation boards and posters, wrote essays, made and handed out specialty food that represented their chosen countries and brought items such as clothing, knick-knacks and money from their countries of choice. In all, 34 students participated.
The students and their countries were as follows: Kate Foster, Pakistan; Maggie Foster, Bhutan; Jesse Schwartz, The Netherlands; Lillian Schwartz, Spain; Elijah Rauzi, France; Kalub Sherrer, The Fiji Islands; Gabe Sherrer, Greece; Nathan Fuerstenau, Luxembourg; Charlotte Fuerstenau, Lesotho; Elias Furstenau, Italy; Russell Fuerstenau, Georgia; Bjorn McGuigan, Lithuania; Kaylyn Ahrens and Cora Nichols, Ireland; Jenna Melendez and Elizabeth Nichols, Russia; Liam Castricum, Spain; Jill Manley, Ireland; Emily Parrish, China; Callen and Connor Parrish, Scotland; Preston Tarleton, Israel; Kaden Tarleton, Turkey; Carter Tarleton, Australia; Trevor Paluh, Canada; Bryden Pineda, Hungary; Kylee Sendra, Andorra; Anthony Summers, New Zealand; Payton Trivett, India; Emily Frei, Poland; Makenna Pineda, Denmark; Jace Adkison, Norway; Alieyah Paradis, Brazil; and Kevin Hauger, Germany.
