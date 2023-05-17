Local students are smiling a little brighter this spring.
Recently, Idaho North Central District Public Health teamed with Mountain View School District 244 to provide free dental exams, sealants, and fluoride treatment to students in grades K-8. Parent permission was required to participate. Students who were found to have cavities were referred to a dentist for further treatment.
Some statistics from the three schools they visited include the following:
∙Clearwater Valley Elementary School, Kooskia: Total enrolled students-117; total students examined-42 or 36% of the student population; number of cavities found-50; number of sealants placed-150.
∙Clearwater Valley Middle School: Total enrolled students-80; total students examined-5 (or 6% of student pop.); number of cavities found: 4; number of sealants placed-58.
∙Grangeville Elementary Middle School: Total enrolled students-558; total students examined-70 (or 12% of student pop.); number of cavities found-35; number of sealants placed-307.
“This was a valuable, accessible, and necessary service for our students, and my goal is to increase the number of kids seen every year,” said district nurse Erin Blinn. “We will make this an annual event for as long as Public Health offers it.”
