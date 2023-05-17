Local students are smiling a little brighter this spring.

Recently, Idaho North Central District Public Health teamed with Mountain View School District 244 to provide free dental exams, sealants, and fluoride treatment to students in grades K-8. Parent permission was required to participate. Students who were found to have cavities were referred to a dentist for further treatment.

