Students at both Clearwater Valley High School in Kooskia and Grangeville High School fared well in the recent HOSA state competition.
• HOSA is HOSA-Future Health Professionals (formerly known as Heath Occupations Students of America) and is an organization that prepares high school students to lead and innovate in the health care sector.
CVHS and GHS students are mentored by Mountain View School District HOSA advisor RN Tracy Baune, school district nurse.
CVHS student Angel Dominguez placed first in the job seeking skills category. CVHS student Kayleigh Tavernier earned a first-place award in veterinary science. GHS student Krista Bledsoe was awarded a second place in biomedical laboratory science.
“These students will be going onward to the HOSA Virtual International Leadership Conference June 23-25,” explained Baune.
Additional results include the following:
Grangeville High School
• Camden Barger, 5th place, dental terminology; Emma Edwards, 5th place, cultural diversities and disparities in healthcare, and 6th place in extemporaneous writing; Camden Barger and Bailey Vanderwall, 6th place in forensic science; Carson Warren, 7th place, physical therapy; Toby Stoner, 7th place, medical math, and 10th place, extemporaneous writing; and Diego Ramirez, 8th place, human growth and development. Also participating was Aliyah Poxleitner.
Clearwater Valley High School
• Gunner Anderberg, 8th place in job seeking skills; Angel Dominguez and Luella Smith, 9th place, emergency medical technician.
“Congratulations to all these students who worked so hard,” Baune added.
