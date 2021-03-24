GRANGEVILLE — Six Grangeville High School students are receiving the opportunity of a lifetime this year.
The agricultural sciences veterinary science class, taught by GHS teacher ad FFA advisor Katie Mosman, is offering a variety of certifications to students who are diligently working through the program. Thanks to a collaboration with Tolo Veterinary Clinic and DVM Kim Wolfrum, students Baeli Kinsley, Caleb Frei, Aliyah Pineda, Taryn Godfrey, Naomi Connolley and Taylor Zimmerman each have the opportunity to become certified veterinary assistants before they ever hit their first class at a university.
“These students are extremely motivated and self-disciplined,” Mosman said. “They have to be, because it’s a lot of work. We couldn’t do it without Dr. Kim, and we are really grateful for her.” Students take the class from Mosman, which is at the end of the day, so most of the students are able to get to the veterinary office and begin their clinical hours prior to the school day ending. Level one of this program and externship requires 500 clinical hours while level two requires an additional 500 hours. “These are students who were successful in ag science classes as sophomores or juniors and want a future in animal science,” Mosman explained.
The partnership – including the out-of-school externship (defined as a temporary training program in a workplace, especially one offered to students as part of a course of study) – includes not only the clinical hours, but also written tests. All students first became certified kennel assistants and, throughout the program, will gain four different certifications to assist their futures in the industry.
“Right now, they are basically volunteering at Tolo, but the clinic has very high expectations,” Mosman said. Aside from the hands-on experience the students are receiving with all types of animals, they are also taught phone and customer service skills, record keeping, x-ray machine use, dental checkups, vaccinations, grooming and cleanup/sanitization. “These are great kids who help as needed and are really good about finding things to do without being asked,” Wolfrum said.
Dr. Wolfrum has had years of experience as not only a veterinarian in a clinical setting, but also as a house call vet. She opened Tolo this year. She has experience as a mom, 4-H leader and has worked with homeschool students with their science requirements. “So, I am used to people peering over my shoulder,” she smiled. The new clinic, located on U.S. Highway 95, the former state soils building, has state-of-the-art x-ray equipment and rooms, exam rooms, blood analysis equipment and area, a pharmacy, computerized filing system, dental station, washing and grooming areas, kennels and operating room. A large animal area is currently being planned when an outbuilding is redone.
Students learn on all the equipment and with all cases as needed and can be accomplished safely. “It’s really interesting, and I’ve learned so much already,” said Kinsley. “I think my favorite animal to exam so far has been a guinea pig.” “We’ve seen a lot of cats and dogs and have had the opportunity to help in a variety of different areas – it’s been so interesting,” added Pineda.
Wolfrum said the hands-on experience the students are receiving is more than she ever obtained prior to college, or even after she began her formal education. “It is direct and practical, a wonderful learning experience,”she said. Mosman said the program will offer a competitive edge to these students who will go into the animal sciences industry and possibly into veterinary medicine. “It’s pretty amazing to be able to enter college with a variety of certifications, clinical hours and hands-on experience on your resume,” she said. “This really offers a hand up.”
