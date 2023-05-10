BOISE — Madison Suhr graduated Saturday, May 6, from Boise State University with honors in dual majors of criminal justice and psychology.
Among other college honors during the past four years, Suhr received a leadership award as president of the university’s criminal justice club. She has been accepted into the S.J. Quincy College of Law at the University of Utah with a full-ride academic scholarship and will be attending in the fall.
