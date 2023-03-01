GRANGEVILLE — Courageous Survival will have a free day of mental health, resiliency and suicide intervention training in Grangeville on Wednesday, March 15. This training focuses on QPR (Question.Persuade.Refer) and ASSIST (Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training) style intervention techniques for suicide. Additional training will be provided on resiliency, resources and peer support.
The training is free, but registration is required. To register or for information, go to https://courageoussurvival.org/training-and-events or call 866-274-4324 ext. 0.
