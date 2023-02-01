HARPSTER — ALACCA Bible Camp in Harpster has a variety of summer camps available for registration now.
The Christian-based camp is located at 101 China Garden Road. Camps include those for those in second grade and older. Camps vary in time and costs; see www.alacca.org for details. All camps include lodging, meals, Bible study, music, recreation, crafts and more with dedicated counselors and leaders.
The ALACCA facilities are available for rent by private groups. Whether a meeting room for an afternoon is needed, the lodge for a small group retreat, or the entire grounds for a large week-long camp, facilitators are happy to work with groups which affirm their Belief Statement (see website for this). Amenities include A 20 bed, hotel-style lodge; 100-plus cabin bunks; RV sites; staffed full commercial kitchen; two main chapel meeting spaces; a coffee house/meeting space; hiking trails; and numerous small group areas.
Activities include air hockey, achery, arts and crafts, basketball, Bible studies, billiards, board games, campfires, chapel, color challenges, evening programming, fishing, foosball, GA-GA Ball, hiking, horseshoes, human foosball, kickball, nine square, ping pong, soccer, softball, swimming, tubing, trap shooting, volleyball, waterslide and worship.
For details, go online or call 208-983-1188.
