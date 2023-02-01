HARPSTER — ALACCA Bible Camp in Harpster has a variety of summer camps available for registration now.

The Christian-based camp is located at 101 China Garden Road. Camps include those for those in second grade and older. Camps vary in time and costs; see www.alacca.org for details. All camps include lodging, meals, Bible study, music, recreation, crafts and more with dedicated counselors and leaders.

