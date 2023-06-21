Nearly 250 children are signed up for the Summer Reading Program and crafts through Grangeville Centennial Library. Last Thursday, at Pioneer Park, a crafts portion of the program was held and kids made solar s’more ovens and suncatchers on an overcast day.
Most Popular
Articles
- Father, three children die in crash in Salmon River
- Davidson serves as White Bird Rodeo Queen
- Crime briefs:
- Body found in Clearwater River
- Grangeville, CV celebrate graduates
- Alice Joy Rickman, 92
- Health Alert Coeur d'Alene: Diabetes increases your risk of blindness. Doctor Explains
- ICSO arrests this weekend
- Man rescued from partially submerged car
- Shuck is White Bird Days, Rodeo grand marshal
Featured Advertiser
Bulletin
Latest News
- MVSD board moves ahead with deconsolidation discussion
- North Star Phoenix: New organization connects volunteers to people who need help
- Idaho County Commissioners: Public support inspires ICSO K9 donation fund
- Work underway on $1.425M tank project
- McFadden scores big at White Bird Rodeo
- Idaho County District Court
- Dispatch Log: ICSO, GPD, CPD
- Kooskia man arrested for DUI, injury to child
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.